Bangkok’s pizza makers go flat out in promotions battle

The battle was sparked when The Pizza Company, under the umbrella of large conglomerate Minor Food, began offering medium-sized pizzas at 99 baht apiece on Tuesday. The price had been brought down from 299 baht.

The promotion was an immediate hit, as pizza lovers rushed to their nearest The Pizza Company outlet to make the most of the offer. Demand for food-delivery apps also surged, resulting in food-delivery staff having to wait for more than an hour to pick up their orders.

However, the promotion came to a shuddering halt in a few hours because some branches stopped taking orders. They just did not have the capacity to meet the demand.