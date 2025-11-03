Chef Man Ratchadamri reopens at new home, serving Cantonese classics in grand style

Known for refined flavours, premium ingredients, and meticulous craftsmanship, Chef Man has long been a favourite among Bangkok gourmets.
The relocation marks an exciting chapter for the restaurant group, which now operates four branches across the capital, including Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn, Thana City Golf Club, Wireless Road, and Ratchadamri.
The new venue spans over 1,000 square metres, accommodating up to 194 guests and featuring eight private VIP rooms for an intimate dining experience. Its design blends modern Chinese elegance with subtle luxury, offering a perfect setting for family banquets, business gatherings, or leisurely dim sum lunches.
Under the direct supervision of Chef Wai Yin Man, the restaurant’s celebrated founder, the kitchen continues to deliver dishes that strike a balance between innovation and authenticity.
Among the must-try signatures are: Salted Egg Yolk Buns – a Chef Man original that became a national trend, Dim Sum Selection – delicate siu mai, ha kao, and other handmade bites, Peking Duck carved tableside, Fish Sukiyaki Hotpot with red grouper in supreme broth, Braised Egg Noodles with Fish Maw in Abalone Sauce and Fried Rice with Fish Roe in XO Sauce.
Every dish reflects precision and artistry, prepared by Chef Man’s seasoned team that includes Michelin-star-trained chefs.
With more than 30 years of culinary experience, Chef Wai Yin Man, formerly Executive Chinese Chef at the Amari Hotel, is revered for elevating Chinese gastronomy in Thailand. His approach blends technical mastery with creativity, ensuring each meal feels both luxurious and comforting.
“I want every guest to taste something memorable,” he says. “Even the simplest dish should tell a story.”
Chef Man’s excellence has earned numerous accolades, including listings in the Michelin Guide (2015–2025), the Hello Taste Award 2020 for Best Chinese Cuisine, and multiple Thailand Tatler and Wongnai User Choice honours.
To mark the grand reopening, diners can enjoy an exclusive 10% discount throughout November 2025. The restaurant is open daily for lunch (11 a.m.–3 p.m.) and dinner (6 p.m.–10 p.m.).
For reservations: 081-323-6299 or 093-131-1121