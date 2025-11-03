Chef Man Ratchadamri reopens at new home, serving Cantonese classics in grand style

Known for refined flavours, premium ingredients, and meticulous craftsmanship, Chef Man has long been a favourite among Bangkok gourmets.

The relocation marks an exciting chapter for the restaurant group, which now operates four branches across the capital, including Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn, Thana City Golf Club, Wireless Road, and Ratchadamri.

A grand new setting

The new venue spans over 1,000 square metres, accommodating up to 194 guests and featuring eight private VIP rooms for an intimate dining experience. Its design blends modern Chinese elegance with subtle luxury, offering a perfect setting for family banquets, business gatherings, or leisurely dim sum lunches.