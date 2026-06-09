Bangkok named world’s No.2 food city in Time Out 2026 ranking

Bangkok named world’s No.2 food city by Time Out

Bangkok has been named the world’s second-best city for food in Time Out’s Best Cities for Food 2026 ranking, strengthening the Thai capital’s status as one of the world’s leading culinary destinations.

The ranking placed Lima, Peru, in first place, followed by Bangkok, Mexico City, London and Barcelona in the top five. Time Out said the list was based on the views of more than 24,000 city residents worldwide, combined with input from more than 100 Time Out editors and cultural experts.

Street food and fine dining lift Bangkok’s profile

Time Out praised Bangkok for a food scene that stretches from street stalls and late-night local dishes to a new generation of Thai fine dining.