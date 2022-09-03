From forensic lab to CBD gummies – tracking the journey of ‘Candy Afterdark’

A medical graduate from Naresuan University, Candy had

learned about cannabis and its therapeutic properties and

kicked into action as soon as the herb was decriminalised

in Thailand.

Her aim was to come up with something tasty that also

provided the medicinal benefits of cannabis, and through

much trial and error, she eventually came up with the

right recipe.

The result was more satisfactory when her mother – the

key target of all her efforts – managed to get a good night’s

sleep for the first time in two decades.

Candy then began sending samples out to her friends, who

responded by saying her CBD-spiked gummies were

delicious and should be put on the market.

So, she launched Candy Afterdark cannabis gummies in

June 2021, which became a huge hit almost immediately.

She said her products became very popular among foreign

expats in Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Phuket and Surat Thani.

She added that most customers come to her seeking

solutions to their problems.

“People often want something for insomnia, epilepsy,

Parkinson’s disease, attention deficit hyperactivity

disorder [ADHD] among children, etc. Some customers

have also relied on cannabis to deal with pain caused by

surgery,” she said.

“It is these people who need help, and our cannabis

gummies work well because they are easy to take.

“Normally, I start with a low dose, but this does not mean

the product will suddenly start working. Actually, it

gradually eases the symptoms and the patient will slowly

recover,” she said.