Covid-19 fast becoming endemic in Thailand, says top virologist
Covid-19 is becoming an endemic seasonal affliction like flu, Thailand’s top virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
He added that he expects Covid-19 cases to start dropping from late September to mid-December but start spreading again in the cool season from late December to early March and then again the in the rainy season. He pointed out that most people in Thailand catch flu and other respiratory viruses during the rainy season.
“However, Covid-19 infections are currently on a downward trajectory,” he said, adding that public health agencies should launch vaccination drives for Covid-19 and other viruses before the start of the rainy season every year.
Thailand recorded 1,631 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday.
