How to protect your pet from deadly heatstroke as temperatures soar in Thailand

As summer temperatures soar beyond 36C in Thailand, it’s not just humans who are feeling the heat.

Imagine wearing a fur coat in this weather, and you can appreciate what our furry friends must be suffering.

This year, organizers of the Thailand International Dog Show have highlighted nine breeds that are at higher risk of heatstroke.

Owners should be extra vigilant about the well-being of the following breeds and avoid exposing them to the hot summer sun:

– Chihuahuas

– Bulldogs

– French Bulldogs

– French Mastiffs

– Greyhounds

– Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

– Pugs

– English Springer Spaniels

– Golden Retrievers

Heatstroke occurs in pets when their bodies cannot dissipate heat effectively, resulting in higher-than-normal body temperatures – typically above 41C.

The increased heat threatens the functioning of internal organs.