Health on the menu: Thailand’s growing appetite for personalized food

Forecasts show the global market for personalized food could reach 3 trillion baht by next year thanks to an average annual growth rate of 12%.

This trend is driven by several factors, including an aging society, heightened health awareness post-COVID pandemic, and advances in food technology.

Beyond medical treatments, food and lifestyle adjustments are increasingly recognised as crucial to improving health in individuals with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, kidney issues, high cholesterol, cancer, high blood pressure, and others.

The concept of “food as medicine" is gaining traction in healthcare and disease management strategies.

According to Krungthai COMPASS Research Center, personalized food refers to food that contains essential nutrients tailored to suit an individual's lifestyle, health status, and genetic makeup.

This approach aims to promote sustainable good health and includes foods tailored for specific groups such as the overweight, athletes, individuals with NCDs and the elderly, among others.