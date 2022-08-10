Tue, August 16, 2022

life

Thailand’s U-19 footy team goes down to Vietnam 0-1

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand’s U-19 footy team goes dow...

Thailand’s national under-19 football team lost to Vietnam 0-1 in a four-team tournament.

Thailand locked horns with Vietnam in the third match of the 2022 Thanh Niên Cup on Tuesday in Bình Dương, Vietnam.

The Thai team had received four points in its first two matches while Vietnam was ahead with six.

Head coach Salvador Valero Garcia decided to rotate several players but retained core players like Kakana Khamyok, Phuwanet Thongkui and Thanawat Saipetch.

Vietnam booted in their solitary goal in the 14th minute, courtesy Nguyễn Đình Bắc. Thanakrit Laorkai tried to score an equaliser in the 49th minute but it was neatly saved by the Vietnamese goalkeeper.

The match ended without Thailand scoring a goal so it failed to gain any points.

The kingdom earned a total four points in three earlier matches – the same as Malaysia – but the Thai team had a lower goal score so will now go up against Myanmar, which lost its previous three matches, for third place.

The Thailand-Myanmar game takes place on Thursday at 3.30 pm.

Thailand’s U-19 footy team goes down to Vietnam 0-1 Thailand’s U-19 footy team goes down to Vietnam 0-1

Thailand women’s tennis team win promotion to Asia Group I

Published : Aug 15, 2022

70 Ladies Up for Hilly Challenge at Panorama Golf and Country Club

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Thailand to help Cambodia prepare for aquatic events at 2023 SEA Games

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Tempers boil over as Spurs grab late 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Published : Aug 15, 2022

US actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

2022 Apec Science Prize Nominations Announced

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phishing and Software Vulnerabilities Cause Nearly 70% of Cyber Incidents 

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phuket receives over 360,000 tourists since May 1

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.