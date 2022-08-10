Thailand’s U-19 footy team goes down to Vietnam 0-1

The Thai team had received four points in its first two matches while Vietnam was ahead with six.

Head coach Salvador Valero Garcia decided to rotate several players but retained core players like Kakana Khamyok, Phuwanet Thongkui and Thanawat Saipetch.

Vietnam booted in their solitary goal in the 14th minute, courtesy Nguyễn Đình Bắc. Thanakrit Laorkai tried to score an equaliser in the 49th minute but it was neatly saved by the Vietnamese goalkeeper.

The match ended without Thailand scoring a goal so it failed to gain any points.