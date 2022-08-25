Thai and Czech badminton associations pledge closer ties

Patama said that the cooperation covers every aspect, from players, training, coaches and judges, to sports science personnel. She believes the cooperation will be beneficial to both Thai and Czech people, which will lead to excellent results.

Petr said that the MoU will be the key to cooperation between the two associations. Thailand and Czech Republic are in two different continents with cultural differences too, but badminton could help the two countries come closer, he said. Therefore, this MoU lays the foundation for cooperation in sports and culture, he said.