Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Thai and Czech badminton associations pledge closer ties

  • life
The Badminton Association of Thailand has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Czech Badminton Federation to develop badminton in all aspects.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, signed the MoU with Petr Martinec, president of the Czech Badminton Federation, on Wednesday at Arnoma Grand Hotel in Bangkok.

Patama said that the cooperation covers every aspect, from players, training, coaches and judges, to sports science personnel. She believes the cooperation will be beneficial to both Thai and Czech people, which will lead to excellent results.

Petr said that the MoU will be the key to cooperation between the two associations. Thailand and Czech Republic are in two different continents with cultural differences too, but badminton could help the two countries come closer, he said. Therefore, this MoU lays the foundation for cooperation in sports and culture, he said.

Published : August 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

