Dechapol-Sapsiree clinch Japan Open mixed doubles title

The Thais picked up prize money of US$55,500 (2.03 million baht) while the runners-up won $26,250.

Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul congratulated Dechapol and Sapsiree for their performance.

She thanked them for bringing happiness to Thai fans with their lightning reflexes, speed and solid defence to win their third title this year.

She believed they would be the top pair in the world and would win more events, including gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics.