Thais seek to keep FIFA 2026 World Cup hopes alive in Seoul
Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam has backed the War Elephants to pull off a shock result against South Korea in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters before the Thai squad flew to South Korea, Nualphan said the match against the “Asian Tigers” is tough but her team would play with “hope”.
“Anything can happen in football,” said the woman nicknamed “Madam Pang”, pointing to Thailand’s 1-0 triumph over South Korea in the U-19s in 2011.
The Thai team would aim for a win or at least a draw to secure a “valuable” point in Seoul on Thursday, she said.
Favourites South Korea top Group C after two wins from two games. Thailand are second on three points, ahead of China on goal difference, with Singapore bottom and pointless. The top two teams will qualify for the third round where places at the 2026 World Cup will be decided.
Thai hopes were buoyed by the inclusion of striker Chanathip Songkrasi, aka “Messi Jay”, in the squad for the match in Seoul.
South Korea last month fired their coach Jurgen Klinsmann following the team’s shock 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the 2023 Asian Cup semi-final. The War Elephants were knocked out during the round of 16 by Uzbekistan.
Thai head coach Masatada Ishii said he was satisfied with his squad’s preparations for the South Korea match. Thailand would give it their best shot despite facing tough opponents away from home, he added.
The scale of the challenge facing Thailand is shown by the FIFA World Ranking, where the War Elephants currently occupy 101st place while South Korea are 22nd.
The Japanese coach has called up a 23-man squad for the match. Among them are Nicholas Mickelson, Suphanat Mueanta, and Supachok Sarachat, all of whom now excel in foreign leagues – in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Japan, respectively.
Thursday’s match kicks off at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 6pm Thai time.
The return leg, at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, starts at 7.30pm on March 26.