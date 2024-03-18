Thais seek to keep FIFA 2026 World Cup hopes alive in Seoul

Speaking to reporters before the Thai squad flew to South Korea, Nualphan said the match against the “Asian Tigers” is tough but her team would play with “hope”.

“Anything can happen in football,” said the woman nicknamed “Madam Pang”, pointing to Thailand’s 1-0 triumph over South Korea in the U-19s in 2011.

The Thai team would aim for a win or at least a draw to secure a “valuable” point in Seoul on Thursday, she said.

Favourites South Korea top Group C after two wins from two games. Thailand are second on three points, ahead of China on goal difference, with Singapore bottom and pointless. The top two teams will qualify for the third round where places at the 2026 World Cup will be decided.

Thai hopes were buoyed by the inclusion of striker Chanathip Songkrasi, aka “Messi Jay”, in the squad for the match in Seoul.