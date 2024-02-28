‘Madam Pang’ sets goal for Thais to regain place in 2027 Women’s World Cup

She was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday on the 2024 Thai Women's League.

The Thai women’s national team participated in the Women's World Cup twice consecutively, in 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France, when "Madam Pang" was the team manager.

However, they failed to qualify for the 2023 edition.

Now at the helm of the country’s football after her recent election, Madam Pang has set the goal of leading the team back to the Women's World Cup in 2027, where Asia has been allotted six slots.

Representatives from all 16 clubs in both Division 1 and Division 2 attended Tuesday’s press conference. Former members of the Thai women's national football team who had participated in the previous two World Cup campaigns also were present.