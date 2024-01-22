Thailand march towards Asian Cup last-16 with point against Oman

The two teams went into Sunday’s match having experienced contrasting starts to their Group F campaign. Thailand had three points after beating Kyrgyzstan but Oman were yet to open their account after defeat to Saudi Arabia.

However, Oman were favourites with a FIFA world ranking of 74th – 39 places above Thailand at 113th.

The War Elephants’ Japanese coach stuck with the same starting XI that won 2-0 against Kyrgyzstan and was almost rewarded when Thai defender Elias Dolah headed towards goal from a corner in the 15th minute. However, the Oman goalkeeper made a crucial save before the ball was cleared off the line.

Both teams took turns attacking in the first half but neither could convert their chances.