Thailand march towards Asian Cup last-16 with point against Oman
Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii is confident Sunday’s goalless draw against Oman was enough to earn the War Elephants a place in the Asian Cup knockout stage.
The two teams went into Sunday’s match having experienced contrasting starts to their Group F campaign. Thailand had three points after beating Kyrgyzstan but Oman were yet to open their account after defeat to Saudi Arabia.
However, Oman were favourites with a FIFA world ranking of 74th – 39 places above Thailand at 113th.
The War Elephants’ Japanese coach stuck with the same starting XI that won 2-0 against Kyrgyzstan and was almost rewarded when Thai defender Elias Dolah headed towards goal from a corner in the 15th minute. However, the Oman goalkeeper made a crucial save before the ball was cleared off the line.
Both teams took turns attacking in the first half but neither could convert their chances.
In the second half, Oman took control with 70% possession but were frustrated by a strong defensive performance from the Thais.
The stalemate left Thailand second place in Group F with four points. The top two teams qualify for the next round along with the four best third-placed teams. The Saudis are already through having beaten Kyrgyzstan 2-0 on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Ishii said he was “really happy” with the result.
“We planned to play for three points but as time passed we had to adjust our strategy. We realised that securing just one point in this game would be enough to advance to the next round.”
The Thai players’ satisfaction with the result was evident in their celebrations at the final whistle.
Thailand will next play Saudi Arabia on Thursday but will be without their captain Theerathon Bunmathan, who is suspended after collecting two yellow cards.