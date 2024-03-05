Financial support for minor league teams agreed upon at the FAT meeting

The meeting, which was attended by all 18 members, went on to address various important agenda items, including the appointment of committees, financial accounting and budget considerations, progress on the organisation of the FIFA Congress 74 which is being hosted by Thailand, and the urgent review and approval of overdue financial support for Thai League 2 and 3 teams.

An additional payment for the second and third instalments to 18 Thai League 2 clubs is to be disbursed, with each receiving 750,000 baht, bringing the total to 13.5 million baht. One instalment remains outstanding.

Three payments will be made to complete the disbursement to 72 Thai League 3 clubs, with each team receiving 375,000 baht, amounting to 27 million.

The pending financial support will be transferred to all teams within the next 2 days under the association's regulations.

"Many are contemplating disbanding their teams due to unbearable financial pressures. Today, the executive committee, composed of individuals genuinely dedicated to football in every league, has come together to address the pressing issue of overdue financial support for T2 and T3 teams," Nualphan said.

