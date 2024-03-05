Financial support for minor league teams agreed upon at the FAT meeting
The newly elected president of the Football Association of Thailand, Nualphan Lamsam, or Madam Pang as she is more frequently called, chaired the inaugural meeting of the new executive committee meeting on Monday, and began by ordering the immediate disbursement of 40.5 million baht the Thai League 2 and 3 teams.
The meeting, which was attended by all 18 members, went on to address various important agenda items, including the appointment of committees, financial accounting and budget considerations, progress on the organisation of the FIFA Congress 74 which is being hosted by Thailand, and the urgent review and approval of overdue financial support for Thai League 2 and 3 teams.
An additional payment for the second and third instalments to 18 Thai League 2 clubs is to be disbursed, with each receiving 750,000 baht, bringing the total to 13.5 million baht. One instalment remains outstanding.
Three payments will be made to complete the disbursement to 72 Thai League 3 clubs, with each team receiving 375,000 baht, amounting to 27 million.
The pending financial support will be transferred to all teams within the next 2 days under the association's regulations.
"Many are contemplating disbanding their teams due to unbearable financial pressures. Today, the executive committee, composed of individuals genuinely dedicated to football in every league, has come together to address the pressing issue of overdue financial support for T2 and T3 teams," Nualphan said.
The meeting, which was attended by all 18 members, went on to address various important agenda items, including the appointment of committees, financial accounting and budget considerations, progress on the
" We believe that in this challenging situation, we must stand united and fulfil our commitment to provide the necessary support for these teams to continue. We trust that things will gradually improve," she added.
She said that the executive committee is committed to supporting every league and will not leave anyone behind, with a particular emphasis on the teams in Thai League 3, which is considered the foundation for developing athletes to higher leagues and is thus of immense value to the association.
No member of the executive committee including the president will receive a salary.
Furthermore, a committee will be established to audit the assets, liabilities, benefits, contracts, and agreements bound to the association, with the committee members being selected through a careful selection process.
As for the division of responsibilities within the executive committee, Madam Pang will directly oversee the women's football team due to her extensive experience in leading a team to the Women's World Cup. She will also play a primary role in managing broadcasting rights.