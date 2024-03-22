Samui Open Beach Volleyball Tournament Competition opens on March 29

The now fully registered tournament will see 88 teams with 130 athletes and 28 countries represented from Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, Australia and Asia. 80% of the athletes are from overseas and 20% are Thai and Foreign nationals.

THB100,000 in prize money will be awarded to tournament winners along with trophies, medals, sponsor vouchers, volleyball gear and apparel. The Beach Volleyball Event is partnering with the ‘HUB Beach Volleyball’ Camp from Australia offering a 3-day Training Camp prior to the event and featuring Olympic Volleyball Silver Medalist, David McKienzie, as the Head Coach.

The international event, the biggest event of its type to date, is presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand ( TAT), organized by Biggs Island Productions (BIP), hosted by SEEN Beach Club/Avani Hotel Chaweng and supported by Koh Samui Municipality.