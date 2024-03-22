Samui Open Beach Volleyball Tournament Competition opens on March 29
The 6th annual TAT Samui Open Beach Volleyball Tournament will be held on Koh Samui, March 29-31, 2024 at SEEN Beach Club on Chaweng Beach. Promising to be a thrilling sporting event, the international tournament will be a big boost for sports tourism for Southern Thailand and Koh Samui.
The now fully registered tournament will see 88 teams with 130 athletes and 28 countries represented from Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, Australia and Asia. 80% of the athletes are from overseas and 20% are Thai and Foreign nationals.
THB100,000 in prize money will be awarded to tournament winners along with trophies, medals, sponsor vouchers, volleyball gear and apparel. The Beach Volleyball Event is partnering with the ‘HUB Beach Volleyball’ Camp from Australia offering a 3-day Training Camp prior to the event and featuring Olympic Volleyball Silver Medalist, David McKienzie, as the Head Coach.
The international event, the biggest event of its type to date, is presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand ( TAT), organized by Biggs Island Productions (BIP), hosted by SEEN Beach Club/Avani Hotel Chaweng and supported by Koh Samui Municipality.
The Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Kanokkittika Kritwutikon enthuses, “We are proud to promote beach volleyball in Southeast Asia and on Koh Samui and to hold this annual event on our beautiful island”.
The 2024 Beach Volleyball Tournament will have exciting play covering three days with teams competing in four divisions (Men’s 2X2, Women’s 2X2, Mix 2X2 and Quads 4X4).
Spectators can enjoy Free Entry for all three days and be entertained by professional and amazing beach volleyball play, concession stands, after-parties, volleyball merchandise and DJ.
The tournament dates & times are 29-31 March from 09:00-18:00 daily with the semi-finals and finals starting 31 March from 13:00. The Tournament will finish on 31 March at 18:00, followed by a ‘Thank You’ party at SEEN Beach Club.