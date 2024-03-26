Fan anticipation mounts in advance of World Cup qualifier in Bangkok

The match will be broadcast live via ThairathTV, as well as via “Changsuek Official” Youtube and Facebook channels.

Police are urging motorists to avoid roads around the stadium, which are expected to be heavily congested on Tuesday evening. Particularly affected are Ramkhamhaeng Road, Soi Ramkhamhaeng 24, Hua Mak Road, Sois Rama IX 41 and 43, and Thavornthawat Road.

Football fans are advised to arrive at the stadium on foot or in public vehicles, as there is no parking space available for private vehicles.

Police also ask football fans not to bring items prohibited by FIFA to the match, including flares, coloured smoke bombs, glass bottles, alcoholic beverages, sharp objects, firearms, drugs and explosives.

The match on Tuesday is highly anticipated by Thai football fans after the War Elephants held South Korea to a shock 1-1 draw in Seoul on March 21. The result has given Thai fans hope that they could see their team play in the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States in 2026.

South Korea now top Group C of the Asia zone with seven points from two wins and one draw, while Thailand are second on four points, ahead of China on goal difference, with Singapore bottom on one point.