Fan anticipation mounts in advance of World Cup qualifier in Bangkok
Bangkok’s Hua Mak police are beefing up security ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Thailand and South Korea tonight (March 26) at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium. Kick-off is 7.30pm.
The match will be broadcast live via ThairathTV, as well as via “Changsuek Official” Youtube and Facebook channels.
Police are urging motorists to avoid roads around the stadium, which are expected to be heavily congested on Tuesday evening. Particularly affected are Ramkhamhaeng Road, Soi Ramkhamhaeng 24, Hua Mak Road, Sois Rama IX 41 and 43, and Thavornthawat Road.
Football fans are advised to arrive at the stadium on foot or in public vehicles, as there is no parking space available for private vehicles.
Police also ask football fans not to bring items prohibited by FIFA to the match, including flares, coloured smoke bombs, glass bottles, alcoholic beverages, sharp objects, firearms, drugs and explosives.
The match on Tuesday is highly anticipated by Thai football fans after the War Elephants held South Korea to a shock 1-1 draw in Seoul on March 21. The result has given Thai fans hope that they could see their team play in the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States in 2026.
South Korea now top Group C of the Asia zone with seven points from two wins and one draw, while Thailand are second on four points, ahead of China on goal difference, with Singapore bottom on one point.
On Monday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin offered Thailand’s national football team a reward of 9 million baht if they beat South Korea in Tuesday’s match, and 3 million baht if they managed to secure a draw, adding that the reward would be drawn from several sources.
“Fan anticipation after the last game is palpable and South Korea will need to collect 3 points from the game in Bangkok,” Japan's Masatada Ishii, head coach of Thailand national team, said during a press event on Monday.
“We thank all parties for the promised cash reward, but the team will try to focus on the game and the remaining two matches instead of the prize,” he added.
Ishii refused to reveal the tactics he has planned for tonight’s match, adding that he has told all players to do their best and not to let the fans down.
Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam, added, “The game on Tuesday will be a tough one. Although we are at an advantage thanks to the familiar weather conditions and cheering fans, South Korea is still a strong team.”
“26 years ago, at this very same stadium, Thailand beat South Korea 2-1 in the 1998 Asian Games with only nine players. It was an incredible game, and we intend to make the miracle happen again,” she added.