Door to FIFA World Cup still open, says Thailand head coach

The return leg at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday night saw the War Elephants crushed 3-0 by a slick Korean side. The Asian giants rebounded from last week’s shock result when Thailand secured a point with a 1-1 draw in Seoul.

The Japanese head coach told the post-match briefing that he would take lessons from the two matches against South Korea to improve the team ahead of the two remaining group C games, against China and Singapore.

“The Thai team still has a chance to advance to the next round because anything can happen,” he said.

Lee Jae-sung converted a cross after teammate Cho Gue-sung dribbled past the Thai keeper to give the away team the lead on 19 minutes.

Thailand suffered a setback in the first half with captain Theerathon Bunmathan among two Thai players substituted after picking up injuries.