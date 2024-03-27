Door to FIFA World Cup still open, says Thailand head coach
Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii insists the door to the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains open despite his team’s defeat to South Korea on Tuesday night.
The return leg at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday night saw the War Elephants crushed 3-0 by a slick Korean side. The Asian giants rebounded from last week’s shock result when Thailand secured a point with a 1-1 draw in Seoul.
The Japanese head coach told the post-match briefing that he would take lessons from the two matches against South Korea to improve the team ahead of the two remaining group C games, against China and Singapore.
“The Thai team still has a chance to advance to the next round because anything can happen,” he said.
Lee Jae-sung converted a cross after teammate Cho Gue-sung dribbled past the Thai keeper to give the away team the lead on 19 minutes.
Thailand suffered a setback in the first half with captain Theerathon Bunmathan among two Thai players substituted after picking up injuries.
Despite being roared on by a Rajamangala crowd that included PM Srettha Thavisin and Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, Thailand conceded a second goal in the 54th minute as Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min fired in from a tight angle on the left. Park Jin-seob made it three with a precision header from a free-kick by Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae in the 83rd minute.
South Korea top Group C with 10 points from three wins and one draw, with China second on 7 points. Thailand sit third with 4 points while Singapore are bottom on 1 point.
The top two teams from each of the nine groups will advance to the third round, where places at the 2026 World Cup will be decided.
Thailand next play China in Beijing on June 6, when they will seek to avenge their 2-1 defeat to the Dragons in the opening game of Group C.