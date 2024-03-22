War Elephants secure draw in tough game against S Korea
The War Elephants earned a point with a 1-1 draw in Thursday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Korea, despite the dominating play of East Asian team.
Before the game at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday, Thailand was currently in 101st place while South Korea is 22nd in the FIFA World Rankings.
This marks The Asian Tigers’ first match under new head coach Hwang Sun-hong, who took over from Jurgen Klinsmann in January after the country suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the 2023 Asian Cup semi-final.
The first half of the game was goalless until extra time, when Korean superstar and captain Son Heung-min placed the ball into the net after receiving a pass from Lee Jae-sung on the left flank, making it 1-0.
Despite dominating the game, the Asian Tigers missed a chance to add more goals as a shot from attacker Jeong Woo-yeong in the 52nd minute was saved by Patiwat Khammai before the ball deflected off the crossbar.
The War Elephants equalised in the 62nd minute, with striker Suphanat Mueanta tapping in the ball from Thai right-back Nicholas Mickelson.
Suphanat, who now excels in the Belgium league, had come on as a substitute just three minutes earlier.
Six minutes later, South Korea found the net, but the goal was declared offside and thus disallowed. The final moments of the game saw the Asian Tigers persist in their attack, prompting the Thai goalkeeper to make several saves. The game ended all square at one goal apiece.
Despite the result, the East Asian nation still tops Group C, with seven points from two wins and one draw.
Thailand, meanwhile, is in second place, four points ahead of China on goal difference, with Singapore bottom, having merely a point.
The top two teams will qualify for the third round where places at the 2026 World Cup will be decided.
Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam earlier promised to award her squad one million baht if the War Elephants managed to secure a draw.
Both nations will face each other again at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, at 7.30 pm on March 26.