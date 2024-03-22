War Elephants secure draw in tough game against S Korea

Despite dominating the game, the Asian Tigers missed a chance to add more goals as a shot from attacker Jeong Woo-yeong in the 52nd minute was saved by Patiwat Khammai before the ball deflected off the crossbar.

The War Elephants equalised in the 62nd minute, with striker Suphanat Mueanta tapping in the ball from Thai right-back Nicholas Mickelson.

Suphanat, who now excels in the Belgium league, had come on as a substitute just three minutes earlier.

Six minutes later, South Korea found the net, but the goal was declared offside and thus disallowed. The final moments of the game saw the Asian Tigers persist in their attack, prompting the Thai goalkeeper to make several saves. The game ended all square at one goal apiece.

Despite the result, the East Asian nation still tops Group C, with seven points from two wins and one draw.

Thailand, meanwhile, is in second place, four points ahead of China on goal difference, with Singapore bottom, having merely a point.

The top two teams will qualify for the third round where places at the 2026 World Cup will be decided.

Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam earlier promised to award her squad one million baht if the War Elephants managed to secure a draw.

Both nations will face each other again at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, at 7.30 pm on March 26.