Thai parasailors win gold and bronze at Southeast Asia parasailing championship

The four-day championship welcomed sailors from Hong Kong, China, Mainland China, Macau, Thailand, Nepal, Jordan, New Zealand, and the Philippines, and it was Thitapa Saelim and Supakit Duangngern (coach) who won Gold in the Hanse 303 Double-Handed Class with Boonkoed Ratchaporn and Edward Hart (coach) secured Bronze.

"We’re so proud of the Thai parasailors for winning gold and bronze at the championships, it is a dream come true for them and our club," said Peter Jacobs, founder of Disabled Sailing Thailand. "The competition was tough, but our training and determination paid off, and with great support from the Thai sailing community we were able to send Thai athletes to compete on the Asian stage."