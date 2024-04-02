It’s my turn to be a normal guy: the swimmer of Olympic Champion Joseph Schooling

The 28-year-old announced his retirement on social media on April 2 before hosting a media session at the Chinese Swimming Club (CSC) later in the morning.

In a cozy setting at the CSC grand ballroom that resembled a Chinese wedding dinner, Schooling held a session to talk about his decision and future: “No question is off limits, let’s have fun.”

Looking fit in a black polo tee and cream-colored pants, he admitted “emotions were running high” as he openly addressed questions about his career, Olympic gold, inspiring the next generation, national service, and his cannabis use.

He said: “I don’t like the connotation of retirement because it sounds like there’s nothing to look forward to next as an athlete.



