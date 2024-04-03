Thailand’s free FIFA World Cup broadcast in doubt following rule change

Since 2013, the rule has dictated that rights holders must live-broadcast seven major sports tournaments – the World Cup, Olympic Games, Paralympics, Southeast Asian Games, ASEAN Paralympics, Asian Games, and Asian Para Games – for free on TV and other platforms.

However, NBTC board members voted 7:0 to exclude the World Cup, leaving it up to private broadcast rights holders to decide whether the tournament should be aired for free or not in Thailand.

The board reportedly decided that since no Thailand team had ever qualified for the World Cup, there was no reason to support free broadcasts with the NBTC fund.