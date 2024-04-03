Regian Eersel ready for an undefeated challenger 

“The Immortal” defends his lightweight kickboxing crown against undefeated Frenchman Alexis Nicolas in the ONE Fight Night 21 main event on April 6. The showdown takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Nicolas remains undefeated in his 23-fight professional career, owning an ISKA World Title.

The 25-year-old savate stylist made his ONE debut with a dominant decision win over Magomed Magomedov this past January, giving Eersel some solid data on what his upcoming foe brings to the ring.

“I look at everybody they put in front of me as the most dangerous guy because the one in front of me is the one who is trying to beat me,” Eersel said.