Udon Thani is the most affordable tourist destination in Thailand

Travelers looking for some of the best deals in Asia are best off in Udon Thani, Thailand. While in Thailand, it’s Udon Thani where travellers can enjoy the most competitive room rates in April and May.

On the brink of the holiday-heavy months of April and May, Agoda shares some of the most popular Asian tourist destinations to get Agoda’s great value deals. In Thailand, Udon Thani is the most affordable tourist destination, with an average room rate of THB1,022. Udon Thani takes the crown from Khon Kaen, which came out on top of the cheapest destinations ranking a year ago.

The destinations with the cheapest average accommodation rates across eight Asian markets are Udon Thani in Thailand, Surabaya in Indonesia, Hue in Vietnam, Kuching in Malaysia, Iloilo in the Philippines, Bengaluru in India, Narita in Japan, and Kaohsiung in Taiwan respectively.

Pierre Honne, Senior Country Director, Thailand at Agoda shared “With many across Asia looking forward to upcoming public holidays like Songkran, Hari Raya, and Golden Week, April and May are a great time to plan a holiday. It is Agoda’s ongoing mission to help travellers see the world for less, and what better way to do that than by sharing the latest cheapest destinations ranking just in time for this popular travel time.”

Despite being the tourist destinations with the lowest average room rates, the locations researched have a lot to offer to visitors. From the lively cities of Bengaluru and Kaohsiung to the relaxing riverbanks of Hue and Kuching, here are some of the highlights from the ten cheapest destinations in the researched markets: