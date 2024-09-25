Thai capital to welcome Chinese tourists during Golden Week

The data shows a 137% year-on-year rise in outbound travel searches compared to the same period last year. China's second Golden Week of 2024 gets underway on October 1, offering a prime opportunity for families to embark on international getaways.

Agoda’s findings also reveal a shift in Chinese traveller preferences for Golden Week destinations. While Tokyo held the top spot in 2023, Seoul has now taken the lead. Notably, Bali has entered the top five, claiming the third position. Bangkok maintains its popularity, holding steady at fourth place, followed by Osaka in fifth.

Agoda’s Andrew Smith pointed out that the significant increase in outbound travel searches for Golden Week underscores a growing confidence amongst Chinese citizens to explore international travel once more.

“We're pleased to see destinations like Seoul and Osaka remain popular choices, alongside established favourites like Bangkok and Bali. This trend highlights the importance of offering diverse travel options and competitive deals to cater to the evolving needs of travellers,” he said.

