Over 1.5 million visitors expected as book expo returns to QSNCC

The theme is based on the idea that reading is the first step in creating a city. The event is filled with motivating events and showcases to foster creativity, self-identity, and community development, the organisers said.

The association expects the event to generate at least 300 million baht in revenue for the country's book and publishing industry.

The association’s president, Thipsuda Sinchawarnwat, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic forced many publishers to adapt to online channels to sustain their operation in a challenging business environment. However, when it comes to a book fair, the online platform cannot offer the same sales and experiences as going to the event on-ground.

“In the past, the association has hosted book fairs at various locations. But the QSNCC was the venue that garnered the greatest feedback from the readers. Returning to QSNCC, therefore, responds to the voices of sellers and buyers as the venue is in the city's centre, supported by easy accessibility and convenient public transportation. The newly renovated QSNCC also provides a spacious, cozy, and welcoming atmosphere.