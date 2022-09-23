Over 1.5 million visitors expected as book expo returns to QSNCC
More than 1.5 million people are expected to visit the 27th Book Expo Thailand 2022, which will be held from October 12 to 23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.
The organisers, the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand, are calling this year’s expo “Booktopia”.
The theme is based on the idea that reading is the first step in creating a city. The event is filled with motivating events and showcases to foster creativity, self-identity, and community development, the organisers said.
The association expects the event to generate at least 300 million baht in revenue for the country's book and publishing industry.
The association’s president, Thipsuda Sinchawarnwat, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic forced many publishers to adapt to online channels to sustain their operation in a challenging business environment. However, when it comes to a book fair, the online platform cannot offer the same sales and experiences as going to the event on-ground.
“In the past, the association has hosted book fairs at various locations. But the QSNCC was the venue that garnered the greatest feedback from the readers. Returning to QSNCC, therefore, responds to the voices of sellers and buyers as the venue is in the city's centre, supported by easy accessibility and convenient public transportation. The newly renovated QSNCC also provides a spacious, cozy, and welcoming atmosphere.
She added that the fair will gather 306 publishers at 788 booths and will feature more than 100 stage events and seminars.
Statistics from the last five years show a declining trend in the number of visitors:
2017 - 1,635,256
2018 - 1,382,749
2019 - 937,877
2020 - 556,053
2021 - 103,312 (from online registration)
The exhibition is divided into six book zones: children's books and educational books, general books, rare books, history and politics, literature, and fiction, comics and light novels.
Thailand Post is offering special pricing for their EMS services, starting from 50 baht, for readers to mail books home. Also, there will be a special and unique postal stamp collections for sale.
Meanwhile, the association has joined hands with partners to provide readers with special promotions such as discounts from publishers of up to 70 per cent, a free Bossini pouch on a purchase of 3,000 baht, and additional special discount deals totalling more than 2 million baht when ordering through Lazada, Shopee, ThaiBookFair.com, and Linemanmart.