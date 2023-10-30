Trick or treat? It’s pumpkin time at Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand

Tigers, primates, and elephants can be seen tucking into the “spooky” treats in photographs released by the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT).

Staff and volunteers at the rescue centre customised hand-carved pumpkins to cater to each species. Vegetable-loving animals like elephants were served up whole pumpkins, while other species like otters and gibbons received their pumpkins stuffed with their favourite treats instead.

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest wildlife sanctuaries, WFFT has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing wildlife for over two decades. The centre offers a forever home for those unable to return to the wild and currently cares for over 800 animals across its 80-plus hectares of forested land.