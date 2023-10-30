background-defaultbackground-default
Trick or treat? It’s pumpkin time at Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand

MONDAY, October 30, 2023

Pumpkin treats are on the menu this Halloween for some of the many animal residents at a wildlife rescue centre in Thailand.

Tigers, primates, and elephants can be seen tucking into the “spooky” treats in photographs released by the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT).

Maruay, a Bengal tiger rescued from Phuket Zoo last year, carefully removes the lid of his pumpkin to get to the treats stuffed inside. (Photo by Amy Jones/WFFT)

Staff and volunteers at the rescue centre customised hand-carved pumpkins to cater to each species. Vegetable-loving animals like elephants were served up whole pumpkins, while other species like otters and gibbons received their pumpkins stuffed with their favourite treats instead.

Pick and Nick, two male white-handed gibbons who were rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, check out their pumpkin treat with a little caution. (Photo by Amy Jones/WFFT)

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest wildlife sanctuaries, WFFT has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing wildlife for over two decades. The centre offers a forever home for those unable to return to the wild and currently cares for over 800 animals across its 80-plus hectares of forested land.

Cheeky monkey Nu Deng, a long-tailed macaque rescued from the pet trade, takes off with the pumpkin treat so she won’t have to share it with her troop. (Photo by Amy Jones/WFFT)

Gan Da, an Asian elephant rescued from the trekking industry back in 2017, picks up the pumpkin with her trunk and scoffs it down in one go. (Photo by Amy Jones/WFFT)

Otters, including Ozzy and Julia, enjoy the fish treats stuffed inside their pumpkin. (Photo by Amy Jones/WFFT) Pablo, common marmosets rescued from the pet trade, dig into their treat. (Photo by Amy Jones/WFFT)

