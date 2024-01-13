Korean Cultural Center debuts Play on Webtoon featuring Korean war vet and K-pop.

The Center suggested Pawit Mahasarinand, the former chairperson of Drama Arts Chula to adapt the Webtoon <One Day, My Favorite K-Pop Idol Group Leader Disappeared! (ข้ามเวลาตามหาเมน)>, which the Center produced and published in Kakao Webtoon Thailand in September 2022 into play. Damkerng Thitapiyasak, has directed more than 50 plays and musicals in Thailand and currently works as a script doctor for the Thai adaptation of the Korean TV series <Mouse> and <What's Wrong with Secretary Kim>, dramatising it as the Playwriter.

Pattarasuda 'Bua' Anuman Rajadhon, who has directed more than plays and was awarded chevalier de l'ordre des art et des Lettres by the French government in 2023, directs this play.