Korean Cultural Center debuts Play on Webtoon featuring Korean war vet and K-pop.
The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand produces the play 'Little Tiger for Korea' and its premiere at the Sodsai Pantoomkomol Center in Chulalongkorn University from January 18-20.
The Center suggested Pawit Mahasarinand, the former chairperson of Drama Arts Chula to adapt the Webtoon <One Day, My Favorite K-Pop Idol Group Leader Disappeared! (ข้ามเวลาตามหาเมน)>, which the Center produced and published in Kakao Webtoon Thailand in September 2022 into play. Damkerng Thitapiyasak, has directed more than 50 plays and musicals in Thailand and currently works as a script doctor for the Thai adaptation of the Korean TV series <Mouse> and <What's Wrong with Secretary Kim>, dramatising it as the Playwriter.
Pattarasuda 'Bua' Anuman Rajadhon, who has directed more than plays and was awarded chevalier de l'ordre des art et des Lettres by the French government in 2023, directs this play.
The Actress Rastprapa Wisuma, who acts in Channel 3's series and theatre as well, takes the role of 'Pim', the heroine of the play. Taofa 'Tan' Maneeprasopchok appears in 'Khram', the Korean War veteran and the grandfather of 'Pim'. Plengthai Niyomthai, the actor and dancer, plays a double role as 'Kay' and 'Kim Gun-woo', a hero of the play and his grandfather.
The play begins with the sudden disappearance of the leading member 'K' of a chart-topping K-pop boy band named Little Tiger. While his entire existence begins to mysteriously fade from the public's memory, the protagonist Pim, a plastic surgery doctor and the only devoted fan who remembers him, ends up time-traveling into the past ― to the outbreak of the Korean War. The play describes how Pim become a better doctor while she encounters young Thai soldiers and watches their activities with sacrifices.
Cho, Jaeil, the director of the Center said "It is pleased that the play is premiered based on the Webtoon that the Center produced about Thai veterans who participated in the Korean War and K-pop. The Center will promote the exchange of Korean-Thai soft power by the Development of this webtoon into various second cultural contents including the play, publication and series."
The play will be performed in Thai, and Korean and English subtitles will be provided. The play will be performed a total of 5 times; 7:30 PM on 18th January, 2 PM and 7:30 PM on 19th and 20th January.
Highlight video will be uploaded later on the Center's YouTube(@ThaiKCC).