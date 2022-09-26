Phetchabun celebrates unique Buddha festival

Um Phra Dam Nam in Thai language means “diving while holding the Buddha’s image”.

According to local legend, the festival began when a group of fishermen failed to catch fish and were resting on the river’s bank. Suddenly, a rapid current arose, and a golden Buddha idol happened to float by.

The villagers brought the image to the main temple of Phetchabun, but it disappeared mysteriously and was found back at its original spot on the river.

Since then the locals have celebrated the festival to pay their respects to the Buddha, in the belief that it will bring them happiness, peace and prosperity.