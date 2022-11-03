Auction of artworks by Shrewsbury students raises THB300,000 for charities

More than 450 guests attended this event including Chali Sophonpanich, school founder and chairman of Asia Plus Group Holdings, and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The campus principal, Amanda Dennison, said, “To celebrate our fifth year in operation, we decided on 'Sparkling Star Art Auction' because we also got a star named after in the sky that we’ve won as ‘Shrewsbury City Campus'.”

The school won the star after Dennison and her team won Fobisia senior leaders art competition.

The highlight of the night was an art auction in which students created Process Art, a form of art that focuses on the process of thinking and expressing emotions. Around 300,000 baht were raised in the auction while the most expensive work fetched 60,000 baht.