Auction of artworks by Shrewsbury students raises THB300,000 for charities
Almost 30 artworks by Shrewsbury International School students were auctioned for around 300,000 baht to raise funds for local charities.
Shrewsbury International School Bangkok City Campus held an event “Sparkling Star Art Auction'' on Wednesday to celebrate the campus’s fifth anniversary.
More than 450 guests attended this event including Chali Sophonpanich, school founder and chairman of Asia Plus Group Holdings, and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.
The campus principal, Amanda Dennison, said, “To celebrate our fifth year in operation, we decided on 'Sparkling Star Art Auction' because we also got a star named after in the sky that we’ve won as ‘Shrewsbury City Campus'.”
The school won the star after Dennison and her team won Fobisia senior leaders art competition.
The highlight of the night was an art auction in which students created Process Art, a form of art that focuses on the process of thinking and expressing emotions. Around 300,000 baht were raised in the auction while the most expensive work fetched 60,000 baht.
Proceeds will be donated to charity organisations including Unicef Thailand, SOS Scholars of Sustenance Foundation Thailand, and Second Chance Bangkok.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart said, “Today’s art auction at Shrewsbury City Campus serves many purposes, including showcasing the creativity of the children and their ability to produce creative work, as well as raising money for charities that will help those in need. I think this kind of event is a great idea and could be expanded to other parts of Bangkok."
Apart from the auction, the campus also hosted an Individual Art Competition for students to showcase their artwork under the theme “5th Anniversary”.
