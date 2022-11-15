Thai culture 'full immersion' awaits Apec leaders at gala dinner

Apec leaders will be treated to performances inspired by the “Open. Connect. Balance.” theme of this year’s summit.

The evening’s programme of entertainment will be divided into three acts:

Act 1: “Open to All Opportunities”: A concert by the Royal Thai Army, Navy, Air Force, and police bands, plus a performance of contemporary Thai music with top local singers.

Act 2: “Connect in All Dimensions”: A contemporary fashion show of Thai silk creations by designers from all 21 Apec members.

Act 3: “Balance in All Aspects”: An arts and culture performance showcasing the varied traditions of Thailand’s North, Northeast, South, and Central regions.