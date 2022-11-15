Thai culture 'full immersion' awaits Apec leaders at gala dinner
World leaders and their spouses can expect a little more than the average tourism show when Thai cultural highlights are unveiled before them at the Apec gala dinner on Thursday evening.
Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem has lined up an awe-inspiring showcase of Thai arts and traditions in the sumptuous surroundings of the riverside Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.
Apec leaders will be treated to performances inspired by the “Open. Connect. Balance.” theme of this year’s summit.
The evening’s programme of entertainment will be divided into three acts:
Act 1: “Open to All Opportunities”: A concert by the Royal Thai Army, Navy, Air Force, and police bands, plus a performance of contemporary Thai music with top local singers.
Act 2: “Connect in All Dimensions”: A contemporary fashion show of Thai silk creations by designers from all 21 Apec members.
Act 3: “Balance in All Aspects”: An arts and culture performance showcasing the varied traditions of Thailand’s North, Northeast, South, and Central regions.
The show will end with a Loy Krathong celebration to immerse guests in the spirit of Thailand’s famed water festival.
