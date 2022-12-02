‘The Art of Dreams’ exhibits larger-than-life childhood dreams
With the immersive installation ‘Dream Big.’ by Scottish artist Chris Labrooy, Porsche is bringing its global initiative ‘The Art of Dreams’ to North America for the first time.
The initiative illuminates the topic of dreams with temporary works of art in major cultural centres. Labrooy’s sculpture addresses the child in every one of us and challenges beholders to dream big. It forms a physical anchor point to a project by Porsche in the virtual world that will be presented in the near future. ‘Dream Big.’ can be viewed at the beach of the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).
The installation is open daily from 11 am to 6 pm from 29th November to 3rd December.
Homage to childhood dreams
The centrepiece of ‘Dream Big.’ is a white Porsche 911 Carrera. In the hand of a larger-than-life figure with a racing driver’s helmet, the Coupé looks like a toy car. The artwork is an homage to the dreams of childhood. With a playful tone, the instal-lation is intended to inspire the beholder to wonder where their dreams will take them next.
Digital artist and Porsche fan Chris Labrooy first created ‘Dream Big.’ via CGL and then transferred it into reality. The artwork is also a reference to a Porsche project in the virtual world that will be unveiled in the near future.
“Porsche embodies the fulfilment of dreams. With our ‘The Art of Dreams’ initiative, we want to inspire people to do just that – to dream,” says Robert Ader, Chief Mar-keting Officer (CMO) at Porsche. “But we also want to support artists and make ex-traordinary works accessible to the public. In the US, the best way to reach the art and design community is during Miami Art Week, when the creative heart of the world is beating in Florida. We’re excited to be making our first appearance there.”
About ‘The Art of Dreams’
In October 2021, Porsche launched ‘The Art of Dreams’ – a series of interactive art installations in major cities. A work by the French artist Cyril Lancelin kicked things off in Paris. His installation ‘Remember your dreams’ with giant air-filled elements was later also exhibited in Singapore. This was followed in June 2022 by the installation ‘Everywhereness’ by Ruby Barber (Studio Mary Lennox, Berlin) at Milan Design Week. This botanical artwork with a labyrinth of wild roses and a 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 probed the relationship between nature, human-made spaces and technology.
About Chris Labrooy
Chris Labrooy studied product design at the renowned Royal College of Art in Lon-don. After completing his master’s, the Scotsman was drawn to the digital sphere. He combined his knowledge of real objects with an increasing fascination for the surreal. Many of his 3D works depict classic Porsche 911 models placed in dreamy desert landscapes or in the form of a flamingo at the home swimming pool. As part of the ‘20 Years of Porsche in China’ jubilee, Labrooy transferred one of his digital artworks into the real world for the first time in 2021. The result was the art car ‘996 Swan’. The artist is a long-time Porsche fan and owner.