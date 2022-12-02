‘The Art of Dreams’ exhibits larger-than-life childhood dreams

Homage to childhood dreams

The centrepiece of ‘Dream Big.’ is a white Porsche 911 Carrera. In the hand of a larger-than-life figure with a racing driver’s helmet, the Coupé looks like a toy car. The artwork is an homage to the dreams of childhood. With a playful tone, the instal-lation is intended to inspire the beholder to wonder where their dreams will take them next.

Digital artist and Porsche fan Chris Labrooy first created ‘Dream Big.’ via CGL and then transferred it into reality. The artwork is also a reference to a Porsche project in the virtual world that will be unveiled in the near future.

“Porsche embodies the fulfilment of dreams. With our ‘The Art of Dreams’ initiative, we want to inspire people to do just that – to dream,” says Robert Ader, Chief Mar-keting Officer (CMO) at Porsche. “But we also want to support artists and make ex-traordinary works accessible to the public. In the US, the best way to reach the art and design community is during Miami Art Week, when the creative heart of the world is beating in Florida. We’re excited to be making our first appearance there.”