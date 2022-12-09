In Chiang Rai, new art exhibit shows life is all about light

The exhibit also marks the debut of light-focused installation art at the art and cultural park operated by the Mae Fah Luang Foundation.

Artist Pol Huiprasert said that the lights in the exhibit cast off a range of temperatures, adding: “From the temperature of light bulbs to the sunlight’s temperature, the warmth of light creates human life and helps us move forward.”

Mom Luang Panadda Diskul, CEO of the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, said Chiang Rai has extensive natural and cultural heritage. The exhibit aims to help people see the city and its surroundings in a new light, the CEO added.

The exhibition is open to the public from 4pm to 10pm, Tuesdays till Sundays until January 29. For more information visit the Mae Fah Luang Art and Cultural Park’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/maefahluangartandculturalpark) or call 053-716 -6057.