Two Thai movies named among best 25 Asian films of 2022

The film tells the story of Kao (Golf Pichaya Nitipaisankul), a fading pop star who returns to his hometown and joins a contest to drill for groundwater with a winning prize of 1 million baht.

He teams up with Jane (Natthacha De Souza) and cousin Yo (Supachai Suwannaorn) to explore cave tunnels, unaware they hide a mysterious and terrifying beast.

The film earned mixed reviews from Thai viewers but in October, Screen Daily reported that “Leio” will be remade by British production company SC Films International.

Sitting at No 9 is “Fast and Feel Love” directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, whose career spans indie films such as “Mary is Happy” to top-selling mainstream features like “Heart Attack” that filled cinemas with people of all ages.

This late coming-of-age film centres on Kao (Nat Kitcharit) a sport-stacking world champion who is dumped by his long-time girlfriend, Jay (Urassaya Sperbund), and is forced to learn life skills to care for himself.

The film explores childhood dreams and the reality of adulthood as Kao and Jay give up what they love to move on and grow as people.

Both films are now streaming on Netflix.