Tourist dressed in a traditional Thai costume visits Wat Arun temple in Bangkok
Several foreigners dressed in traditional Thai attire were spotted posing for photographs on the grounds of Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)
Thailand’s tourism industry has started picking up after many countries began lifting their travel restrictions, with as many as 11.81 million arriving last year.
Here we find out why foreigners find Thailand’s traditional dress so attractive.
Several foreigners visited Wat Arun on Sunday to pose for photographs and some even wore traditional Thai costumes to make their memories extra special.
“I feel very special and so excited to wear the Thai costumes, the first time for me to wear this Thai clothes and come to this beautiful temple. And, I think it’s a really exciting activity for tourists.” said Heidi Cheung from Hong Kong
Foreign tourists were clearly excited to find out how they look in traditional Thai clothes.
“It is so deep rooted in historical culture and things, you realise how important and significant it is for Thailand and Thai women especially,” said 24-year-old Paisley Langton, a tourist from London, England.
Many Thai traditional clothing rental shops line the streets nearby the temple, offering visitors the chance to wear the dresses and take pictures during their visit to the temple at around 150-400 baht ($4.53-$12) for two hours, depending on the added ornaments and accessories.
Jitrada Kerdkhum, the manager of a traditional dress rental shop near the temple, said her business has been thriving thanks to good feedback from tourists. She added that at least 20 dresses were rented from her shop daily.
“It helps stimulate the economy. Sales volume [has risen] since Covid-19, when we had nothing to do. We decided to rent this place and open a [clothes] rental shop.” said Jitrada Kerdkhum/manager of a Thai traditional dress rental shop
The traditional costume is considered one of Thailand’s soft powers to attract foreigners.