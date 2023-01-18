Tourist dressed in a traditional Thai costume visits Wat Arun temple in Bangkok

Here we find out why foreigners find Thailand’s traditional dress so attractive.

Several foreigners visited Wat Arun on Sunday to pose for photographs and some even wore traditional Thai costumes to make their memories extra special.

“I feel very special and so excited to wear the Thai costumes, the first time for me to wear this Thai clothes and come to this beautiful temple. And, I think it’s a really exciting activity for tourists.” said Heidi Cheung from Hong Kong

Foreign tourists were clearly excited to find out how they look in traditional Thai clothes.