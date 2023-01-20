Busy Yaowarat Road decks up for Chinese New Year
Huge crowds of Thai people of Chinese descent went to Yaowarat Road in Bangkok on Friday to purchase goods in preparation for the Chinese New Year festival at the weekend.
In Chinese tradition, today — two days before the New Year — is called "the day for shopping”. Thai-Chinese people purchase foods, fruits and other offerings associated with the festival.
People pray to Chinese gods and commemorate their ancestors on Saturday, which is called "the day to pay respect".
Chinese New Year Day, which falls on Sunday, is also called "the day for visiting" when people reunite with their relatives, greet each other and travel outdoors.
Young people usually hand out presents, including four oranges, to seniors on Chinese New Year Day. The seniors usually hand out two oranges and red envelops called “ang pao” to young people in return.
Meanwhile, a special event is being held to mark Chinese New Year festival on Yaowarat Road until February 15.
The event from 6pm to midnight features light decorations along the road and the installation of a 1.8-metre rabbit statue at the Royal Jubilee Gate to mark the Year of the Rabbit in Chinese astrology.
Thailand and China are marking the 48th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand is expecting a steady influx of visitors from China.
