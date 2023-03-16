Questioning ‘unmanned’ at unmanned stations in Japan

“The field of unmanned stations is a symbol of modern Japan, where rural areas are becoming unmanned due to depopulation and cities are becoming unmanned due to the information revolution and the pursuit of efficiency,” said Emi Kodama, the secretary general of the organization. “Through art, we would like to paradoxically question, from a place that is said to be ‘unmanned,’ why people live.”

The works of 13 individual artists and groups from in and outside of the prefecture are exhibited not only at the unmanned stations, but also on abandoned farmland, in vacant houses, and at other locations shaped by the disappearance of people. As the artists breathe life into these spaces and create new landscapes, visitors can rediscover traditional customs, the work of friendly people, and magnificent scenery.

“I want visitors to feel from our pieces that unmanned stations are not ‘unmanned’ at all, but that people’s lives and livelihoods exist beyond them,” Kodama said.

The exhibition is scheduled to run through March 19. Viewings are in general free of charge. The Oigawa Railway’s line has been partially closed due to damage from last year’s typhoon, so visitors may need to use replacement buses or rent a bicycle.

The Japan News

Asia News Network