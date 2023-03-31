"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibition in Bangkok
Come experience world-class artistic creativity with “Van Gogh Alive Bangkok,” the most-visited digital art exhibition on the planet
Southeast Asia's largest digital art exhibition is set to take place in Thailand for the first time ever, from March 31 to July 31 this year.
Grande Experiences, the creator and producer that holds the rights to Van Gogh Alive, has partnered with Live Impact Events, a prominent broadcaster and presenter of world-class experiences, and ICONSIAM, the global landmark located on the Chao Phraya River, in Bangkok, Thailand, to bring forth a spectacular phenomenon in the form of a digital immersive art exhibition - "Van Gogh Alive Bangkok," the largest in Southeast Asia.
The exhibition will showcase an exquisite selection of masterpieces by renowned Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, the most famous and influential artist in the history of Western art history, offering a captivating experience for art enthusiasts seeking to gain knowledge and spark their inspiration. Prepare to be amazed by this incredible event that offers an immersive multi-sensory experience. Over 8.5 million visitors in 80 cities worldwide, including Beijing, Berlin, Denver, London, Madrid, Moscow, Rome, Sydney, Frankfurt, Nagoya, and Kuala Lumpur, have already been captivated by it.
For the first time in Thailand, visitors are invited to dive deep into the amazing world of art and the life of the world-famous Vincent Van Gogh with the theme of "I dream my painting, and then I paint my dream".
At the exhibition, visitors will be immersed in the life of Van Gogh and gain insight into his thoughts, emotions, and overall mentality during the period of 1880-1890. This journey is made possible through an extensive collection of over 3,000 masterpieces, ranging from paintings and sketches to prints.
The digital art images will be showcased utilizing SENSORY4™ technology, featuring a kaleidoscope projection on the floor and a massive wall of over 6 meters in height. This awe-inspiring display is accompanied by cinematic surround sound music, creating an incredibly engaging experience.
Visitors can also experience the thrill of a simulation room showcasing the famous painting "Bedroom of Arles" and immerse themselves in the artist's fantasy world across all dimensions at the Reality Art Space, connecting with their emotions along the way. The exquisite collection comprises of masterpieces such as The Starry Night, Café Terrace at Night, Night Coffee, Yellow House, Daubigny's Garden, Noon - Rest from Work, and Wheat Field with Crows.
A special treat for Van Gogh fans, there will be an additional spectacular delight to be found in the "Van Gogh Café by After You". This cafe has created a dessert and drink menu that is exclusively available during the exhibition. Furthermore, there is an exclusive souvenir zone solely accessible at the "Van Gogh Alive Bangkok" event.
"Van Gogh Alive Bangkok" from March 31 - July 31, 2023, located at Attraction Hall on the 6th floor of ICONSIAM.