"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibition in Bangkok

Grande Experiences, the creator and producer that holds the rights to Van Gogh Alive, has partnered with Live Impact Events, a prominent broadcaster and presenter of world-class experiences, and ICONSIAM, the global landmark located on the Chao Phraya River, in Bangkok, Thailand, to bring forth a spectacular phenomenon in the form of a digital immersive art exhibition - "Van Gogh Alive Bangkok," the largest in Southeast Asia.

The exhibition will showcase an exquisite selection of masterpieces by renowned Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, the most famous and influential artist in the history of Western art history, offering a captivating experience for art enthusiasts seeking to gain knowledge and spark their inspiration. Prepare to be amazed by this incredible event that offers an immersive multi-sensory experience. Over 8.5 million visitors in 80 cities worldwide, including Beijing, Berlin, Denver, London, Madrid, Moscow, Rome, Sydney, Frankfurt, Nagoya, and Kuala Lumpur, have already been captivated by it.

For the first time in Thailand, visitors are invited to dive deep into the amazing world of art and the life of the world-famous Vincent Van Gogh with the theme of "I dream my painting, and then I paint my dream".

At the exhibition, visitors will be immersed in the life of Van Gogh and gain insight into his thoughts, emotions, and overall mentality during the period of 1880-1890. This journey is made possible through an extensive collection of over 3,000 masterpieces, ranging from paintings and sketches to prints.



