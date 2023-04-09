Thailand’s most famous Songkran festival

• Giving alms to monks

• Having prayers chanted for dead ancestors

• Building small chedis

• Releasing birds and fish

• Sprinkling water on parents or senior relatives to seek blessings

• Spraying their peers with water

Songkran is celebrated by pouring water on one another with the belief that water can wash away bad omens, bad things or bad luck and purify one’s mind.

Public celebrations for foreigners

The first time a big public Songkran bash was held was in 1992 on Bangkok’s Khao San Road. The aim was to draw foreign tourists to join the water-splashing fun and the event has since become internationally famous.

Other provinces have tried to imitate Khao San’s success by holding similar big parties.

Khon Kaen held its first public Songkran bash on Khao Niew Road in 2002.

This yearly festival also sees many Thais returning home to their families, and hence April 14 has been named the National Elderly Day and April 15 National Family Day.