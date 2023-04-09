Thailand’s most famous Songkran festival
Songkran is the Thai New Year's national holiday. The days of water-splashing merriment in April are also marked in several other Asian countries.
In Cambodia, it is called Choul Chnam Thmey, in Laos Pi Mai, in Myanmar Thingyan and in Sri Lanka Aluth Avurudda.
Songkran, derived from the Sanskrit word Sankranti, marks the migration of the sun from one zodiac to another in Indian astronomy.
According to Hindu mythology, Songkran begins when the sun transits the constellation of Aries, the first astrological sign in the zodiac. In ancient times, this day was regarded as New Year’s Day in Thailand. However, in 1888 Thailand began marking the first day of the year on April 1, before it switched to the Gregorian calendar in 1940 and began celebrating New Year on January 1.
Thailand’s official Songkran holidays are from April 13-15, and Thais spend these days doing several activities, including:
• Giving alms to monks
• Having prayers chanted for dead ancestors
• Building small chedis
• Releasing birds and fish
• Sprinkling water on parents or senior relatives to seek blessings
• Spraying their peers with water
Songkran is celebrated by pouring water on one another with the belief that water can wash away bad omens, bad things or bad luck and purify one’s mind.
Public celebrations for foreigners
The first time a big public Songkran bash was held was in 1992 on Bangkok’s Khao San Road. The aim was to draw foreign tourists to join the water-splashing fun and the event has since become internationally famous.
Other provinces have tried to imitate Khao San’s success by holding similar big parties.
Khon Kaen held its first public Songkran bash on Khao Niew Road in 2002.
This yearly festival also sees many Thais returning home to their families, and hence April 14 has been named the National Elderly Day and April 15 National Family Day.