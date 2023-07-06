Institute promoting silk and gold tourism in Ayutthaya

Pavee said the institute is at the forefront of promoting Thai arts and crafts in tandem with tourism. Both domestic and international tourists are being encouraged to visit Ayutthaya, and its capital of the same name – a cultural heritage city.

The institute, which is based in the city, organises activities that allow visitors to experience Ayutthaya’s charm, pay respect to renowned artists, and visit the institute. Its goal is to stimulate the growth of the Thai arts and crafts sector and boost the economy.

Pavee that by leveraging the country's strengths and creating value, the institute aims to make Thai products stand out and enhance their competitiveness to encourage sustainable growth.