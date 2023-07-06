Institute promoting silk and gold tourism in Ayutthaya
The Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand is redoubling its efforts to encourage handicraft makers to enhance the value of their products, according to its acting director, Pavee Phoyee.
Pavee said the institute is at the forefront of promoting Thai arts and crafts in tandem with tourism. Both domestic and international tourists are being encouraged to visit Ayutthaya, and its capital of the same name – a cultural heritage city.
The institute, which is based in the city, organises activities that allow visitors to experience Ayutthaya’s charm, pay respect to renowned artists, and visit the institute. Its goal is to stimulate the growth of the Thai arts and crafts sector and boost the economy.
Pavee that by leveraging the country's strengths and creating value, the institute aims to make Thai products stand out and enhance their competitiveness to encourage sustainable growth.
The institute has taken the lead in managing public relations to make both Thai and international tourists aware of and appreciate the value of Thai arts and crafts through ambient media in Ayutthaya province. Besides being a major tourist destination, the province is also a hub for Thai handicraft products.
The institute showcases the works of master craftspeople, art teachers, art heritage successors, as well as products from art foundations.
Additionally, it features the works of Thai singer and dancer Lalisa Manoban – a member of the K-pop girl band BlackPink. Lisa incorporated Thai fabrics into her fashion while exploring Ayutthaya as a tourist. Her social media photos showing this went viral, generating a wave of tourism to the province.
The institute works with the province’s Fine Arts Office and its Historical Park to promote Thai arts and crafts at popular tourist spots in the province by using ambient media like tuk-tuks with frog designs, which are distinctive symbols of Ayutthaya.
The institute aims to create an immersive tourist atmosphere that encourages travel and spending within the province by raising awareness of the history and significance of Ayutthaya.
The Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand is a centre for traditional arts and crafts, showcasing the skills of master craftsmen, art teachers, art heritage successors, and its members. Tourists can choose from a wide variety of products, including gifts, home décor items, accessories, fashion items, and souvenirs.
The products range from contemporary Thai handicrafts such as embroidered bags, vegetable-dyed fabric bags, silk dolls, tie-dyed garments, and ceramics to valuable art pieces like gold-leaf lacquerware, silver and gold ornaments, and royal handicrafts.
The institute also promotes Phraewa and Mudmee silk, and other textiles from all regions of Thailand. All products can be found at the Thai Arts and Crafts Institute in Bang Sai district.