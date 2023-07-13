'Very pretty' - ice cream inspired by Thailand's famous temple tiles is a scorcher

The two ice creams -- one a butterfly pea coconut milk flavour, and the other a Thai milk tea flavor -- were modelled after the blue ceramic plates and flower details of the grand pagoda, according to ice cream manufacturer Pop Icon.

"Thailand is rich in cultural heritage but it's not been presented or seen in a new perspective," said Pop Icon's owner and designer of the cold treat, 34-year-old Sirinya Hanpachearnchoak. "I think that if we put the temple's identities onto the ice-cream, people might spend more time to search for the details (on the pagoda) that they may sometimes overlook," she said.



