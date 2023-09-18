Experience a sensory feast through immersive art
Imagine experiencing the magic of art through all the senses — hearing, seeing, smelling, touching, and tasting — in the environs of a luxury five-star hotel with a breathtaking beach view. How captivating could it be?
With this sensory cocktail in mind, for the first time an immersive art event was held at Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Hotel, in collaboration with the 333Gallery. Adding to the heady experience of the exhibition, titled “Sensory Pathways”, is the scenic beauty of the premium five-star Hyatt Regency Koh Samui hotel located in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani province in the South of Thailand.
This exclusive project gathered eight eminent Thai artists from different fields, from painters to chefs, to meticulously create an assortment of masterpieces using their accumulated experiences.
The creative eight were Ravit Teutvongse, Kaewtrakarn Junlabon, Wishulada Panthanuvong, Akras Pornkajornkijkul, Wuthigrai Siriphon, Rungruang Sittirerk, Takon Tavornchotivong, and Maneerat Thamnarak.
This rare and highly anticipated occasion was graced by well-known individuals, including renowned figures from the fields of art and lifestyle, such as Vithit Leenutaphong, Pensupha Gajaseni, Jitsing Somboon, Virunan Chiddaycha, Maruwut Buranasilpin, Khemupsorn Sirisukha, and others.
The cool breeze blowing at the entrance, the rough rocks on the beach, and the mystique of corals are all illustrated through the unique purview of each artist and expressed in multiple mediums, such as the white textured canvas, vibrant colourful cloth, and the transparent sound control panel.
The highlight of the event was a unique cooking demonstration led by chef Kaew Paweenuch Yodpreechawijit from MasterChef Thailand.
Chef Kaew presented an exclusively curated menu called "Guiding Key”, perfectly complemented by a special drink, "Sillapa: Crafting the Art of Drink”, crafted specifically for this project in collaboration with Kosapan Distillery.
Lifestyle enthusiasts should not miss out on the offerings from the craft perfume brand, Tada Parfumeur by Tada Archawong, and the Dry Brush spa available at Verio Spa, Hyatt Regency Koh Samui.
"Sensory Pathways not only establishes a new benchmark for immersive experiences but also introduces a range of unmatched moments. Our commitment goes beyond serving couples and families alone; we strive to connect with every guest, ensuring a unique bond with our offerings," Ithichai Poolvaraluck, the owner of Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Resort, said.
The “Sensory Pathways” event will commence from September 23 at the Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Hotel.
For more information and to make a reservation, visit the Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Hotel website at www.hyatt.com/hyattregency/samui