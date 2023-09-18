Experience a sensory feast through immersive art

With this sensory cocktail in mind, for the first time an immersive art event was held at Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Hotel, in collaboration with the 333Gallery. Adding to the heady experience of the exhibition, titled “Sensory Pathways”, is the scenic beauty of the premium five-star Hyatt Regency Koh Samui hotel located in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani province in the South of Thailand.

This exclusive project gathered eight eminent Thai artists from different fields, from painters to chefs, to meticulously create an assortment of masterpieces using their accumulated experiences.

The creative eight were Ravit Teutvongse, Kaewtrakarn Junlabon, Wishulada Panthanuvong, Akras Pornkajornkijkul, Wuthigrai Siriphon, Rungruang Sittirerk, Takon Tavornchotivong, and Maneerat Thamnarak.

This rare and highly anticipated occasion was graced by well-known individuals, including renowned figures from the fields of art and lifestyle, such as Vithit Leenutaphong, Pensupha Gajaseni, Jitsing Somboon, Virunan Chiddaycha, Maruwut Buranasilpin, Khemupsorn Sirisukha, and others.