How to ask Hindu goddess Lakshmi to find you a soulmate
Indian goddess Lakshmi has gone viral among Thai netizens in search of a soulmate.
The trend began with TikTok users spreading the phrase "I told Lakshmi about...".
At first, it was unclear what netizens were praying for, as the Hindu deity is usually invoked by those seeking prosperity, power, beauty and fertility.
However, the prayers soon turned to love, with Thais using the phrase "I told Lakshmi about you" to find a partner.
Along with the prayer, netizens are now posting photos of celebrity heartthrobs as a reference, as well as preferred characteristics such as height and looks.
The trend has seen visitors flock to Lakshmi shrines across Bangkok, including at:
- Gaysorn Village shopping mall in Pathumwan district
- Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, or Wat Khaek in Bang Rak district
- The Vishnu Temple in Sathon district
- Thep Montien Temple in Phra Nakhon district
- Central Ladprao shopping mall in Chatuchak district
- Wat Phai Ngern in Bang Kho Laem district
Want to see if Lakshmi will answer your prayers for love? The following guide may help:
- Have a determined heart, be polite, and don’t visit the shrine if you feel unwell.
- Wear colourful clothes to show your confidence (red and pink are good colours to choose)
- Friday is a good day to worship Lakshmi (except at 3am)
- Offerings can include eight lotus flowers, nine to 16 incense sticks, two candles, Indian traditional sweets (laddoo, for instance), five to eight red apples, water, sugarcane juice, coconut water, sugar or milk
- Do not offer anything made from meat or egg
- Hindus often begin by praying to Ganesha, chanting "Om Sri Ganeshaya Namaha" three times, before praying to Lakshmi by chanting "Om Shaya Sri Lakshmi Mata" eight times
- At the Lakshmi shrine, devotees should give their name and surname, make their offering, and tell their story
- Describe your wished-for soulmate clearly before chanting "Om Shanti Shanti Shanti"
- Devotees who have their prayers answered should visit a Lakshmi shrine again to offer thanks
But don’t worry if your prayers to Lakshmi go unanswered.
When it comes to love, Hindus are far more likely to pray to two other gods, Shiva and/or Krishna, as sacred matchmakers.