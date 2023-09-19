How to ask Hindu goddess Lakshmi to find you a soulmate

The trend began with TikTok users spreading the phrase "I told Lakshmi about...".

At first, it was unclear what netizens were praying for, as the Hindu deity is usually invoked by those seeking prosperity, power, beauty and fertility.

However, the prayers soon turned to love, with Thais using the phrase "I told Lakshmi about you" to find a partner.

Along with the prayer, netizens are now posting photos of celebrity heartthrobs as a reference, as well as preferred characteristics such as height and looks.