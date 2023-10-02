ItalThai Group announce the Winners of “Italthai Portrait Prize 2023”

Since its inception in 2021, the Portrait Prize has been a platform for a range of professional, amateur and student artists to showcase their artistic talents to the public, collectors, galleries, and media from Thailand and around the world.

The annual exhibition of the finalists highlights the innate creativity here in Thailand, with a wide variety of styles, techniques, and lifestyles on display.

All portraits must be done with live sittings, whether the artists are painting their loved ones, acquaintances or even strangers. It is all about making the human connection deeper and more meaningful, enabling the artist to tell the story of the sitter, highlighting the good and troubling sides of our current society. The annual Portrait Prize aims to bring back the importance of real human connections.

In this year’s exhibition of finalists, the two juries observed the sometimes confronting circumstances many of the sitters find themselves in and the challenges many have in enjoying a simple, less complicated life.

The jury awarded the Portrait Prize of 500,000 baht to the work “Bliss” by the artist Thepporn Prikphet.

Apart from this, the Packing Room Prize of 200,000 baht was awarded to the work “A Beloved Aunt with a Frail Body” by the artist Jakkrit Srisongkram.