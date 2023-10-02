ItalThai Group announce the Winners of “Italthai Portrait Prize 2023”
On September 29, the winners of “Italthai Portrait Prize 2023” were announced and awarded. Thailand’s national portraiture competition, now in its third year, continues to grow in entries from professional, amateur and student artists.
This year, Italthai Group, the name sponsor, along with River City Bangkok (RCB), the host venue, collaborated in presenting the Portrait Prize, supporting artists across the country, while providing an event and space for them to showcase their creative skills.
For 2023, more than 300 artists submitted their entries. A jury of seven opinion leaders representing business, media and government reviewed, discussed, and shortlisted entries to be included in the Portrait Prize Exhibition at River City Bangkok.
From the exhibition, the jury has awarded two prizes: the Portrait Prize and this year’s new Youth Prize. In addition, The Packing Room Prize is chosen by RCB Exhibition’s staff. A fourth award, the People’s Choice Prize, is voted on by members of the public who visit the exhibition and cast their vote for their favourite portrait.
Since its inception in 2021, the Portrait Prize has been a platform for a range of professional, amateur and student artists to showcase their artistic talents to the public, collectors, galleries, and media from Thailand and around the world.
The annual exhibition of the finalists highlights the innate creativity here in Thailand, with a wide variety of styles, techniques, and lifestyles on display.
All portraits must be done with live sittings, whether the artists are painting their loved ones, acquaintances or even strangers. It is all about making the human connection deeper and more meaningful, enabling the artist to tell the story of the sitter, highlighting the good and troubling sides of our current society. The annual Portrait Prize aims to bring back the importance of real human connections.
In this year’s exhibition of finalists, the two juries observed the sometimes confronting circumstances many of the sitters find themselves in and the challenges many have in enjoying a simple, less complicated life.
The jury awarded the Portrait Prize of 500,000 baht to the work “Bliss” by the artist Thepporn Prikphet.
Apart from this, the Packing Room Prize of 200,000 baht was awarded to the work “A Beloved Aunt with a Frail Body” by the artist Jakkrit Srisongkram.
The Youth Prize of 100,000 baht for the artist who was 16 years of age and younger was awarded for the work “Childhood Memory” by the artist Supakorn Punyasong
As in 2022, Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, presided over the Italthai Portrait Prize 2023 award ceremony, personally congratulating the winners: “Today, I am deeply honoured to announce the winner of the Italthai Portrait Prize 2023 and meet the artists and their sitters. It’s hugely encouraging to see the quality of talent presented again this year. The competition is a platform for artists in Thailand to be recognized internationally. It also contributes to Bangkok being seen as a hub for art and culture, further improving the livability of our city.”
Yuthachai Charanachitta, Group CEO of Italthai Group, the sponsor, said “This fantastic opportunity brings us great excitement as we continue our journey toward growing mutual prosperity through innovative excellence, constantly fueled by our core values of Learn and Grow and Create an Impact. Our consistent support for various artists and individuals through the Italthai Portrait Prize competition empowers them to showcase their boundless talents, perspectives, creativity, and limitless potential to the world. By doing so, we not only contribute to the advancement of Thailand's art economy, but we also pave the way for a thriving future brimming with endless possibilities and success.”
The Jury of the Italthai Portrait Prize 2023 competition consisted of seven opinion leaders from the business and private sectors as follows:
· Yuthachai Charanachitta, Group CEO of Italthai Group
· Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chairperson, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre Foundation
· Pranapda Chirathivat, Founder & Chairwoman of Dragonfly 360
· M.L. Kathathong Thongyai, Assistant Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce
· Tom Van Blarcom, Managing Director of Total Quality PR (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
· Anthony Tyler, General Manager, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
· Naphalai Areesorn, Editorial Consultant, Koktail Magazine and Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants
As for the People’s Choice Prize of 100,000 baht, the winner is voted by the people visiting the exhibition and will be announced on the final day of the exhibition, 12th November 2023.
Linda Cheng, Managing Director, River City Bangkok, said. “This year, we are thrilled to include the Youth Prize for artists 16 years and younger, providing an opportunity for young artists to express feelings and imagination and showcase their creativity. The Youth Prize underscores River City Bangkok’s mission to encourage budding artists, providing a platform for their talents to be presented to visitors from across Thailand and around the world.”