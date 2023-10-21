Photo book shines light of Bangkok's iconic Hua Lamphong Railway Station

The book is the work of British photographer Tim Russell who has lived in Bangkok since 2012, and who has spent much of his spare time photographing the streets of Thailand's capital and the people who live there.

During this time he has paid numerous visits to Hua Lamphong, where he has spent hours taking thousands of images of the station, the people who work there, and the passengers who use it, and BANGKOK STATION is the result.

Published by Soi Books, BANGKOK STATION contains around 70 colour and black & white images from the station taken between 2016 and 2023, showing the station at its lively, colourful best. The book will serve as the perfect time capsule for anyone who loves Hua Lamphong, and will also no doubt be hugely popular with railway enthusiasts in Thailand and beyond.