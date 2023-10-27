Origins and Buddhist practices associated with the day marking end of Vassa

This year, the end of the Buddhist lent falls on October 29.

Vassa is sometimes casually called "Buddhist Lent” in English, but some object to this terminology.

For the duration of Vassa, monks remain in one place, typically a monastery or a temple. In some monasteries, the monks dedicate the Vassa to intensive meditation. Some Buddhist devotees choose to observe Vassa by adopting more ascetic practices, such as giving up meat, alcohol, or smoking.

In Thailand, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on the first and last days of Vassa.

Commonly, the number of years a monk has spent in monastic life is expressed by counting the number of vassas since ordination.