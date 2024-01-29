Thai graphic designer creates font for immigrants to learn English

To assist migrants like himself in breaking through the language barrier and conquer the accent, he has used his expertise in graphic arts to create a unique font family that helps immigrants improve their English-language pronunciation.

"When I first came to America to study at the University of California Berkeley, my English pronunciation was frequently mocked. I've seen so many Asian Americans subjected to truly cruel shaming for speaking English with a strong accent and incorrect pronunciation, even though they, like me, are living in in most diverse state in the US. It was so frustrating that I felt compelled to take action. That's how I came up with the idea of creating a new font family to assist people learning English as a second language," he explains.

Dubbed Vaja, which means speech in Thai, the font is a sans-serif typeface based on Gothic Sans but infused with a ‘Geometric Sans' personality, giving it a clean and contemporary feel.

As learning to pronounce words correctly is difficult for non-native speakers because English has a different intonation from their mother tongue, he said the font focuses on pronunciation improvement for English learners.

Meanwhile, to assist learners in accurately pronouncing words, the International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) characters, a standardised system of phonetic notation that represents the sounds of human speech by using a unique symbol for each distinct sound and encompassing vowels, are added to the written form.