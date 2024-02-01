How art, culture and urban innovation are thriving at One Bangkok Pavilion

“One Bangkok has continued to support Bangkok Design Week for three consecutive years. This year, our pavilion collaborated with renowned artists and designers,” said Jarinthip Chumuenwai, chief curator and executive of arts and culture and senior deputy director of the Strategic Brand Communications and Public Relations Department at the One Bangkok Project.

It underscores the project's commitment to integrating art and culture into people’s daily lives to enhance the quality of life through creative spaces and diverse art programmes.

The pavilion also features “Supermachine Studio”, a globally acclaimed design studio, to design an accessible and enjoyable space for various activities. Live paintings on the pavilion blocks from renowned artists such as BIGDEL and MRKREME enhance inspiration and vitality throughout the festival.

The Bangkok Design Week started in 2018 to provide an opportunity for Thai designers and creative individuals to share their vision of Bangkok as a city that is vibrant and full of diverse perspectives. Three dimensions have been identified: city and living (living well), well-being and gastronomy (eating well), and creative business (creative entrepreneurship). These dimensions invite the community to explore the future of Bangkok, together.

The event lasts until February 4, 2024. For more information, visit the website (www.bangkokdesignweek.com/en/bkkdw2023/program).