How art, culture and urban innovation are thriving at One Bangkok Pavilion
The merrier, the better. That was the atmosphere that pervaded this year's Bangkok Design Week 2024. In today’s trend, arts, sustainability, and innovation are what most businesses home in on.
Bangkok Design Week this year was held in many areas of Bangkok, starting from Charoen Krung-Talat Noi, Pak Khlong Talat, Ari-Pradipat, and Yaowarat. Each area showcases a different pavilion of brands, activities, and workshops.
Since 2019, Bangkok has been selected by UNESCO to join its Creative Cities Network as a City of Design based on the Thai capital’s innovative competencies and genuine efforts to use design as an essential tool for urban development.
In keeping with UNESCO’s ideals, “One Bangkok”, a pioneering real estate project aims to promote Thai cultural and artistic innovation globally while emphasising sustainability in all dimensions under the concept "The Heart of Bangkok”, which puts people's hearts at the centre.
The One Bangkok Pavilion showcases the concept of “inspiring urban canvas”.
“One Bangkok has continued to support Bangkok Design Week for three consecutive years. This year, our pavilion collaborated with renowned artists and designers,” said Jarinthip Chumuenwai, chief curator and executive of arts and culture and senior deputy director of the Strategic Brand Communications and Public Relations Department at the One Bangkok Project.
It underscores the project's commitment to integrating art and culture into people’s daily lives to enhance the quality of life through creative spaces and diverse art programmes.
The pavilion also features “Supermachine Studio”, a globally acclaimed design studio, to design an accessible and enjoyable space for various activities. Live paintings on the pavilion blocks from renowned artists such as BIGDEL and MRKREME enhance inspiration and vitality throughout the festival.
The Bangkok Design Week started in 2018 to provide an opportunity for Thai designers and creative individuals to share their vision of Bangkok as a city that is vibrant and full of diverse perspectives. Three dimensions have been identified: city and living (living well), well-being and gastronomy (eating well), and creative business (creative entrepreneurship). These dimensions invite the community to explore the future of Bangkok, together.
The event lasts until February 4, 2024. For more information, visit the website (www.bangkokdesignweek.com/en/bkkdw2023/program).