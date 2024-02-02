Ayutthaya event celebrates Muay Thai day in advance

The ceremony, held annually at the pavilion of King Suriyenthrathibodi (Sanphet VIII, 1661–1709), was moved up to Thursday to allow participants to attend the government’s planned event at Rajabhakti Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province on February 6, the actual Muay Thai Day.

The event at Rajabhakti Park is being co-hosted by the Royal Thai Army and private partners and will feature a full-length ‘Wai Khru’ ritual to pay respect to Muay Thai masters as well as a martial arts exhibition. Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to open and preside over the event.

Attending the event on Thursday, Kowit Phakamas, director-general of the Cultural Promotion Department, said that the preparations to register Muay Thai as a world intangible cultural heritage are now 80-90% complete.

He added that the proposal is expected to be put to the Cabinet by the end of March, after which it will be submitted to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for consideration.

The proposal will also include the Loy Krathong festival and Thai national costumes as candidates for cultural heritage recognition.