It's official: Songkran is Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The certificate was issued after UNESCO’s announcement at the conclusion of its 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana on December 6 last year.

The United Nations Educational, Social and Cultural Organization wrote on its website: "Songkran promotes community cooperation, unity and forgiveness. It is viewed as a time to symbolically wash away misfortunes, pray for prosperity for the coming year, reunite with family members, and honour ancestors and older adults."

"Occurring in mid-April after the rice harvest, it is a time when people reunite with their families and pay their respects to older adults, ancestors and sacred Buddha images," UNESCO wrote. "Pouring water is a significant act during Songkran, symbolising cleansing, reverence and good fortune. Other activities include bathing important Buddha images, splashing water on family and friends, folk plays, games, music and feasting."