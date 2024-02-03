It's official: Songkran is Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
UNESCO has issued its official certificate inscribing Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year festival, as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Thailand’s Cultural Promotion Department chief said on Friday.
The certificate was issued after UNESCO’s announcement at the conclusion of its 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana on December 6 last year.
The United Nations Educational, Social and Cultural Organization wrote on its website: "Songkran promotes community cooperation, unity and forgiveness. It is viewed as a time to symbolically wash away misfortunes, pray for prosperity for the coming year, reunite with family members, and honour ancestors and older adults."
"Occurring in mid-April after the rice harvest, it is a time when people reunite with their families and pay their respects to older adults, ancestors and sacred Buddha images," UNESCO wrote. "Pouring water is a significant act during Songkran, symbolising cleansing, reverence and good fortune. Other activities include bathing important Buddha images, splashing water on family and friends, folk plays, games, music and feasting."
Cultural promotion director-general Kowit Phakamas said that the department plans to host “World Songkran Festival” in 77 provinces of Thailand from April 1-21, in collaboration with a network of partner agencies and the private sector.
The event aims to promote Songkran as a cultural destination for travellers worldwide, in line with the government’s soft power strategy, as well as promote correct understanding of Thai traditions and practices of Songkran at the national and community levels.
Songkran falls on April 13, which is also National Elderly Day. Two more holidays were later added on April 14 and 15 as National Family Day and Thai New Year Day, respectively, to allow Thais more time to celebrate their reunion with their families.