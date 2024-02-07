WEDNESDAY, February 14, 2024
Largest ‘Wai Khru’ Muay Thai ritual wins Guinness World Record

WEDNESDAY, February 07, 2024

To celebrate Muay Thai Day and promote the country’s iconic martial art as a soft power, the “Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024” was launched on Tuesday at Rajabhakti Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin at the well-known tourist attraction in Hua Hin district.

Organised by the Royal Thai Army and private partners, the event was joined by 5,000 Muay Thai fighters from the army and the Muay Thai Prajawsuea Sport Association for the Wai Khru ritual to pay respect to Muay Thai masters. The ceremony on Tuesday was recorded as the world’s biggest Wai Khru Muay Thai ceremony in the Guinness World Records.

After witnessing the ceremony, Srettha watched three stage performances highlighting the 322 years of Muay Thai history, the arts behind the Wai Khru ceremony, and an exhibition of Muay Thai techniques, while 700 drones created changing backdrops and fireworks lit up the sky.

February 6 has been named Muay Thai Day and commemorates the coronation of King Suriyenthrathibodi (Sanphet VIII, 1661–1709) of Ayutthaya era, who popularised the martial art of the eight limbs, the forerunner to modern Muay Thai.

